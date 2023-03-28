Delhi HC summons Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in civil defamation suit by Shinde faction leader

The Delhi High Court on tuesday issued summons to Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray in a civil defamation suit filed by Eknath Shinde faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale.

The Court also issued summons to Sanjay Raut in the suit. The next date of hearing is April 17.

Delhi High Court issues summons to Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray in a civil defamation suit filed by Eknath Shinde faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale. The Court has also issued summons to Sanjay Raut also in the suit. The next date of hearing is April 17. pic.twitter.com/0L0jN54jbV — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

More to follow...