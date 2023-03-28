Delhi HC summons Uddhav, Aaditya in defamation case

Delhi HC summons Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in civil defamation suit by Shinde faction leader

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 28 2023, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 13:27 ist
Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi High Court on tuesday issued summons to Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray in a civil defamation suit filed by Eknath Shinde faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale.

The Court also issued summons to Sanjay Raut in the suit. The next date of hearing is April 17.

 

More to follow...

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Delhi
Uddhav Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray
Sanjay Raut

