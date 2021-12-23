Delhi HC to hear Juhi Chawla's appeal against dismissal of lawsuit against 5G in January

The Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to examine an appeal filed by actor Juhi Chawla against a single judge's order dismissing her plea against roll out of 5G telecom technology with Rs 20 lakh cost.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet posted the plea for consideration on January 25, saying there was no grave urgency in the matter.

In her appeal, the actor-environmentalist, represented by senior advocate Salman Khurshid questioned the dismissal of her suit.

Khurshid asked the court to post the matter after winter vacations.

The court, however, asked why the petitioner filed the plea in December against the order passed on June 4.

On June 4, the High Court had dismissed her plea against the introduction of 5G technology with Rs 20 lakh for abusing the process of law.

Justice J R Midha held that the suit filed by her and two others was also defective and not maintainable.

"The suit was filed for publicity... also contained unnecessary, unverified and vexatious assertions," the court said, imposing Rs 20 lakh cost on Chawla and two others Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani.

The plea filed by Chawla and others claimed that 5G wireless technology can be a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage the earth's ecosystems.

The plea contended that radiation would be 10 to 100 times greater than the existing levels, and no living species on the planet would be able to survive round the clock exposure.

