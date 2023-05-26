Delhi HC upholds Gandhis' tax assessment transfer order

Delhi HC upholds I-T Department decision to transfer tax assessment of Gandhis to Central Circle

More details to follow..

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 11:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions, challenging Income Tax authorities' decision to transfer Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's tax assessments from faceless assessment to its Central Circle. 

The court also said that the transfer of their assessment to the Central Circle was for a coordinated investigation and upheld the orders passed by the I-T authorities, LiveLaw reported.

More details to follow...
 

Delhi High Court
Rahul Gandhi
Delhi

