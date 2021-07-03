Delhi Medical Association opposes Baba Ramdev's plea against FIRs

Delhi Medical Association has moved the Supreme Court to oppose yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s plea for stay on proceedings in connection with multiple FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Terming Ramdev a “businessman clad as a yoga guru", it claimed that he did not have any degree or licence to practice Ayurveda and prescribe medicines.

The medical body contended that Ramdev has insulted allopathy and “instigated” people to disregard vaccines and treatment protocols.

On June 30, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had asked Ramdev to bring on record an original record of his statement allegedly made against the use of allopathic medicine for treating Covid.

The DMA claimed that Patanjali has earned over Rs 1,000 crores by selling Coronil kits which were not approved by medical bodies.

“While the entire medical fraternity of the country was fighting the deadly pandemic in unity and was trying to educate the public about the Covid vaccines and correct course of treatment, Ramdev,... shockingly started a false propaganda against vaccines and the treatment protocol with the mala fide intent to promote the sale of products namely Coronil Kit,” the plea filed through lawyer Ashish Kothari said.

The impleadment application of the DMA contended that Ramdev referred to the modern medical system, that is, allopathic science as “Tamasha” and “Stupid Science”.

The plea added that Ramdev made comments that the doctors who are treating Covid patients don’t know anything and claimed that even without a degree, he is a better doctor than qualified doctors.

“By insulting allopathy and allopathic doctors, Ramdev attempted to create a false narrative that Ayurveda is a better science than allopathic science and instigated people to disregard “allopathic” vaccines and Covid treatment protocols issued by the Central Government,” the plea added.

The plea contended that Ramdev intended to create an artificial rivalry between “allopathy” and “Ayurveda”, and he wanted to cast a doubt in the minds of people against the effectiveness of Covid vaccines and treatment protocols.

The doctors' body alleged that it was a methodology to encourage people to buy “Coronil Kit” which he falsely propagated as “Ayurvedic preparations”.

The Patna and Raipur chapters of the Indian Medical Association have lodged complaints against Ramdev alleging that his remarks are likely to cause prejudice to the Covid control mechanism.

Ramdev, in his plea, has sought the clubbing of FIRs in Patna.