Delhi police arrest Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Maria Paul

Leena Maria Paul, the wife of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly helping her husband in defrauding people, according to media reports. Earlier, Chandrashekhar was arrested over allegations of duping Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Chandrashekhar to 16 days of police custody. The Delhi Police recently invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Chandrashekhar and others.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh also sent co-accused Pradeep and Deepak to five-day police remand each.

EOW of Delhi Police produced the accused before and sought their further custody, informing it that MCOCA has been invoked against Chandrashekhar. The EOW recently registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore, besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

During the arguments, the court expressed displeasure with Delhi Police for invocation of MCOCA and said, police cannot do so without proof of the accused working as members of an organised crime syndicate.

According to the prosecution, the EOW has extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over Rs 200 crore, by Rohini jail inmate Chandrasekar for allegedly duping the wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail. At least two separate FIRs have been registered in the case so far and 23 deputy superintendents have been transferred on August 17, police said.

Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh claimed that they paid crores of rupees to the conman, who posed as an officer from the Union law ministry, to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, the prosecution claimed. "I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an 'industry advisor' on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the 'party fund' and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or home minister," Aditi Singh alleged in her FIR.

