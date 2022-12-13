In Delhi, 450 medical tests will be free from Jan 1

Delhi to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

The number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government at present is 212

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 13 2022, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 13:09 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party government will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the move will help those unable to afford private healthcare.

The number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government at present is 212, officials said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, they said.

Kejriwal said providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of their economic  status, is his government's mission.

"Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone's economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people," he tweeted.

The facility will be available to the people of Delhi. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aam Aadmi Party
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Mohalla Clinics
India News

What's Brewing

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

 