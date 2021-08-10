Denied introduction in Parliament, Modi ministers to fan out in 195 Lok Sabha seats

Not allowed to be introduced in Parliament by an unruly opposition, newly appointed ministers in the Modi government will undertake a three-day 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to reach out to the people directly.

The 39 new ministers have been asked to visit at least three Lok Sabha seats and four districts before reaching their respective constituencies and seek blessings of the people – a move that would help BJP cover 195 parliamentary seats.

Addressing the media, BJP general secretary and convenor of the 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' Tarun Chugh said, all the 39 newly inducted ministers seek people’s blessings in three-day across 19 states.

“Together all 39 ministers will cover 19,567 kilometres, 195 Lok Sabha constituencies and 265 districts of the country. The newly-appointed 39 ministers will reach their Lok Sabha constituencies after travelling to three Lok Sabha and four districts of their home state, before reaching their own constituency,” Chugh said.

The Ministers of State (MoS) will take out yatra from August 16 to 18, while the cabinet ministers will participate in the exercise from August 19-21.

Also read: BJP members playing truant in Rajya Sabha draw PM Modi's ire

Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given representation to all the regions and sections of society and slammed the opposition for not allowing him to introduce the ministers to Parliament.

“Now, these ministers will take blessings from people during the yatra and explain to people about the development and welfare measures taken by the Modi government since May 26, 2014,” he said.

Chugh said the Yatra has been planned by BJP President J P Nadda along with a team of office bearers including the party’s national vice president M Chuba, Chugh, and national secretaries Arvind Menon, Vinod Sonkar, Sunil Deodhar, Satya Kumar and Pankaja Munde.

Chief Ministers, deputy chief ministers of party ruled states, MPs, MLAs, state unit presidents, office bearers, elected representatives of local bodies will also participate in the Yatra..