Department of Telecom orders blocking 67 porn websites

The DoT, in an email sent to internet service providers, asked them to block 63 websites based on the order of a Pune court

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 22:34 ist

The Department of Telecom has ordered internet companies to block 67 pornographic websites following court orders and for violating the new IT rules that were issued in 2021.

The DoT, in an email sent to internet service providers, asked them to block 63 websites based on the order of a Pune court, and block 4 websites based on the order of the Uttarakhand High Court and directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

The IT Rules 2021 invoked by MeitY mandates IT companies to remove or disable access to content hosted, stored or published by them that "shows such individuals in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individuals in any sexual act or conduct" and also content which is allegedly impersonated or artificially morphed.  

