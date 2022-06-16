DGCA finds safety violations in 30 flying training orgs

DGCA audits 30 flying training organisations, finds multiple safety violations

The pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, the DGCA said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 20:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it has audited 30 flying training organisations (FTOs) since March 21 and found them violating multiple safety regulations.

The regulator found in the audit that "the facilities at the airfield/training organisation are not being maintained as per the requirements — runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard."

The pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. 

"Few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges," the DGCA noted.

Also Read: DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers without compensation

In few cases, the testing equipment being used were not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required, it added. 

"Based on these audit findings and findings in recent accident, enforcement action has been issued i.e., warning letter to two Accountable Managers, suspension orders to two CFIs (certified flying instructors) for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFI for 3 months, one AFI (assistant flying instructor) for 3 months and one student for 3 months," it noted. 

"In addition approval of one FTO has been suspended. Enforcement actions against other individuals/ FTOs are at various stages," it added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DGCA
India News
audit
flights

What's Brewing

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

 