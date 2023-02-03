DGCA orders probe as Indigo passenger reaches Udaipur instead of Patna

Aviation regulator, the Director General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from Indigo airline on a bizarre instance in which an air passenger reached Rajasthan's Udaipur while he was supposed to reach Patna.
The incident took place on January 30 when passenger Afsar Hussain had to board an Indigo flight to Patna from Delhi airport. However, he boarded the Indigo flight to Udaipur by mistake and he realised this only after reaching there.
Also Read | 8 planes of pilot training schools in accidents in 2022: Govt
Sources said that it is a matter of investigation that why his credentials were not checked properly while he was boarding the wrong flight.
A senior DGCA official said: "We are looking into this and shall take appropriate action."
"We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger," said the Indigo airline on Friday in a statement.
Recently, aviation regulator DGCA had imposed Rs 10 lakh fines on Go Air for violation of rules as a Go Air Bengaluru-Delhi flight left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bengaluru airport on January 9. DGCA had noted that multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation, and confirmation resulted in a highly avoidable situation and therefore a show cause notice was issued.
