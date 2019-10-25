DH Cartoon | Congress gain ground in Jatland, BJP shook

The poll outcome in Haryana delivered an unexpected hung Assembly, with the incumbent BJP falling short of numbers to form the government even as it emerged as the single largest party, winning 40 seats.

The Congress announced a resounding comeback in the state while doubling its tally with 30 seats.

But the showstopper was the new kid on the block, the fledgeling Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) that emerged as a kingmaker of sorts by winning a crucial 10 seats in its maiden Assembly election.

Now, the JJP and independents would hold the key to government formation.

