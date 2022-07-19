DH Evening Brief: SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action; Cops shoot at driver who allegedly mowed down Haryana DSP
DH Evening Brief: SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action; Cops shoot at driver who allegedly mowed down Haryana DSP
updated: Jul 19 2022, 18:50 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Prophet remarks row: SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that no coercive action can be taken against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in FIRs registered so far and also in cases, which could be lodged in future in connection with her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate. Read more
Cops shoot at driver who allegedly killed Haryana DSP
Police shot at and injured a man believed to be the driver of the truck that mowed down a DSP in Nuh when he was probing illegal stone mining in the area, an official said. Read more
Relief to households: No GST on these items
Facing criticism over GST on daily use items, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 5 per cent tax is being levied on wheat flour and other items after nod from all states, including non-BJP ruled states. Read more
Had to keep innerwear on a table: More girls report harrowing experiences at NEET centre
While the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), maintained that prima facie the allegation of girls being forced toremove innerwear at a centrein Kerala was reportedly not true, more parents and girls who faced harrowing experiences have come forward with complaints. Read more
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar indicates he wants to be CM, appeals to Vokkaligas
Although Karnataka Assembly elections are nine months away, the race to be the next chief ministerial candidate from Congress has purportedly intensified. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar implied that he would put his proverbial hat into the ring. Read more
Rupee steadies from record low on RBI's intervention
Go First planes grounded after engine snags
Two Go First flights, Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi, faced engine snags on Tuesday and the two A320neo planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, officials said. Read more
Hey Ram or Jai Shri Ram: The divide within
There has been a perpetual conflict pervading the intellectual-religious-ethical space in India since the late 1940s - the conflict between two alternate conceptions of the same deity. Read more
Hoax bomb threat to Bengaluru school was made by a student
The bomb threat emailsent to a private schoolin Rajarajeshwari Nagar in South Bengaluru was made by a student studying in the school, who was not prepared for the upcoming class 10 exams, police said. Read more
The Indian rupee steadied on Tuesday afterthe currency crossed 80.05 per dollarearlier, hitting a record low for a seventh successive session, as the RBI intervened by selling dollars, dealers said. Read more
