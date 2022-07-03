DH Evening Brief: Even Kasab didn't have security like rebels, says Aaditya; Next 30-40 years to be BJP's, says Amit Shah
updated: Jul 03 2022, 17:56 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Even Kasab didn't have security like rebels: Aaditya
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday targeted the Eknath Shinde-led government on the stringent security arrangements in place for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises from a nearby luxury hotel.
Another feat for Shinde-BJP government as Rahul Narwekar elected Maharashtra Speaker
Sunday was another win for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction that formed the government with the BJP after its candidate Rahul Narwekar was elected as Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Party revamp? Akhilesh Yadav dissolves all organisational units of Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday dissolved the party's all national, state and district executive bodies including the youth and the women's wing, days after the SP lost two Lok Sabha seats considered its bastions to the BJP in bypolls.
55% IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew 'call sick'
Fifty-five per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed on Saturday as a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.
The war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on social media took a new turn on Sunday when the saffron party used Urdu language to counter the attack by Telangana's ruling party.
'Wholly bogus': Cong rejects report claiming Rahul sought AIADMK's support for Sinha
Congress on Sunday described as "wholly bogus and totally false" reports that its leader Rahul Gandhi telephoned AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswamy seeking support for the Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha while emphasising that its alliance with DMK stands firm and can withstand "crude and mischievous efforts" to weaken it.
'I hang my head in shame': Kapil Sibal on state of judiciary
Expressing concern over the current state of the judiciary, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday said some members of the institution have "let us down" and "I hang my head in shame" for what has happened in the recent past.
Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a "vishwa guru" (world leader).
'Honesty' may be the best policy, but it's the fight for 'ideology' that matters
Thank goodness we won independence before social media, or all the outrage would still be on Twitter, and India still be part of the Empire.
