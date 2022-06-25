DH Evening Brief: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai; Assam's flood situation remains grim

Sec 144 in Mumbai as political uncertainty continues
Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 CrPC in Mumbai till July 10 in view of the political uncertainty in the state. Security has been tightened outside homes of several Shiv Sena and MVA leaders including Eknath Shinde who is leading a coupagainst the current government and is lodged in Guwahati, Assam.
Presidential Election | Why Droupadi Murmu can win without a fight
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is coming to an end on Jul 24, 2022. The election for the 16th President of India will be held on July 18. But unlike the last few presidential elections, which were largely a low-key affair, the race to find the 16th president of India has heated up.
Modi ji didn't do drama... didn't ask ministers to sit on dharna: Shah on Godhra probe
Speaking to news agency ANI on the 2002 Gujarat riots, Home Minister Amit Shah backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then the CM of Gujarat, and said that when a Special Investigation Team probed the riots, PM Modi cooperated and "didn't do drama."
First Kempegowda International Awards to SM Krishna, Narayana Murthy and Prakash Padukone
Veteran politician SM Krishna, Indian IT pioneer NR Narayana Murthy and Badminton legend Prakash Padukone have been picked for the first edition of the Kempegowda International Award instituted by the Karnataka government.
Assam flood situation grim, Silchar submerged for sixth day
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday with the death count rising to 118 and Silchar town in Cachar district submerged for the sixth straight day, officials said.
Ask for votes in your father’s name, not Balasaheb’s: Uddhav
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that no one would be allowed to use the name of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.
SRK completes 30 years in Bollywood, YRF unveils his guarded look from 'Pathaan'
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 glorious years in the film industry on Saturday as his film Deewana, which marked his debut on celluloid, released on this day in 1992.
25 SFI activists held in Rahul Gandhi office vandalism case in Kerala
Twenty-five SFI workers were arrested in connection with the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office at Wayanad in Kerala on Friday.
