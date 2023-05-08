DH Evening Brief: Bengal govt bans ‘The Kerala Story’ movie; Indian engineer among 9 killed in US shooting incident

WestBengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial filmThe Kerala Storyto avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”, a senior official said here. Read more
Indian engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US
A 27-year-old Indian woman, who was working in theUSas a project engineer, was among nine people killed when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in Dallas in Texas, authorities said on Monday. Read more
EC seeks Kharge's clarification on Sonia's ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark
The Election Commission of India has issueda letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the Official INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP. Read more
ED director SK Mishra's tenure extended due to FATF review, won't continue in office after Nov: Centre to SC
The Centre on Monday defended in the Supreme Court the third extension of service granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, asserting it was due to a peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and said he will retire this November. Read more
SC asks Centre, state to arrange security, relief and rehabilitation of those hit by Manipur violence
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and properties in recent violence in Manipur while emphasising that all measures should be taken to restore normalcy as it is a humanitarian issue. Read more
DGCA tells Go First to immediately stop sale of tickets
Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisis-hitGoFirstto immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders, according to a source. Read more
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life on Saturn's moon
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is onto something out of the world, quite literally. It is currently undertaking the task of developing a snake-like robot which is said to explore internal and enclosed dynamic terrain structures, assess habitability and ultimately search for evidence of life. Read more
RBI fines HSBC Rs 1.74 cr over compliance violation
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it imposed a fine of Rs 1.74 crore ($212,752.95) on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), citing "deficiencies in regulatory compliance". Read more
Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in WTC final against Australia
The BCCI has named wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as replacement for KL Rahul for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, who suffered a right upper thigh injury during an Indian Premier League match recently. Read more
Three civilians dead after IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground, officials said. Read more
