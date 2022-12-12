DH Evening Brief: Inflation eases below 6% for the first time this year; Court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid

MP Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; booked
A senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh has made a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to be prepared to "kill" Modi to save the Constitution and the future of minorities and Dalits.
Bhupendra Patel, soft-spoken face of BJP in Gujarat, is CM for second straight term
Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party's soft-spoken face in Gujarat, has retained the chief ministerial chair after the party swept the state Assembly elections, trouncing rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Patel was sworn in as CM in Gandhinagar on Monday at a ceremony attended by PM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of states ruled by the party.
Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore medical college ragging case
A 24-year-old lady police official posed as a medical student to crack a case of ragging reported at the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Monday.
Government not to make public RBI report stating reasons for breach of inflation target for 3 quarters
The government on Monday ruled out making public the RBI report detailing the reasons why the central bank could not keep inflation within the targeted 6 per cent upper limit for the three consecutive quarters.
If you reduce public debate to this level, you have to face consequences: SC tells Sisodia on Assam CM case
"If you reduce public debate to this level, you have to face the consequences," the Supreme Court said on Monday while hearing a petition by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenging the Gauhati High Court order dismissing his plea for quashing a criminal defamation case filed against him by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Actor Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez for Rs 200 cr
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for malicious reasons.
Rahane, Ishant likely to lose central contracts, Surya, Shubman set for promotion
The BCCI is likely to remove out-of-favour Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its annual central contracts while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav may get promotion when the list for the 2022-23 season is finalised during the Board's Apex Council meeting on December 21.
Russia offers India help in leasing and building large-capacity ships to overcome G7's oil price cap
Russia has welcomed India's decision to not support the price cap on Russian oil announced by G7 and its allies and offered it cooperation on leasing and building large-capacity ships to overcome the ban on insurance services and tanker chartering in the European Union and Britain to continue buying discounted oil.
India's November retail inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.88%
India's annual retail inflation eased to 5.88 per cent in November from 6.77 per cent in the previous month, helped by a slower rise in food prices, government data showed on Monday.
Delhi court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid for attending sister's marriage
A Delhi court on Monday granted one-week interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots, for his sister's wedding.
A 24-year-old lady police official posed as a medical student to crack a case of ragging reported at the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Monday.
