DH Evening Brief: Pant 'stable' after horrific car crash; PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away
updated: Dec 30 2022, 18:05 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Rishabh Pant suffers two cuts on forehead, ligament tear in his right knee, abrasion injuries on back
India's wicketkeeper-batter RishabhPanthas suffered two cuts on his forehead, apart from a ligament tear in his right knee, abrasion injuries on back, and hurting right wrist, ankle, and toe, said Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an official statement on Friday. Read more
'Glorious century rests at God's feet', says PM Modi on mother Hiraben's death
In fond tributes to his mother Hiraben following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values. Read more
GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned
In view of a spike in air pollution, the Centre's air quality panel on Friday directed implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. Read more
Indian rupee ends 2022 as worst-performing Asian currency
The Indian rupee ended 2022 as the worst-performing Asian currency with a fall of 11.3 per cent, its biggest annual decline since 2013, as the dollar rocketed on the US Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance to tame inflation. Read more
Sheezan and his family were forcing Tunisha to convert, claims mother
A week after young actor-model Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, her mother Vanita Sharma on Friday claimed that Sheezan Khan and his family were forcing her to convert. Read more
Pelé, a name that became shorthand for perfection
Of all the myriad things Pelé did — the thousand-plus goals he scored and the array of records he set and the innumerable, immeasurable moments of wonder he conjured — the one that is the most famous, the most familiar, may also have been the most ordinary, the most mundane. Read more
From Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to G20 meetings, India put soft power on display with cultural calendar
2022 was a year when the government used India's soft power diplomacy both at home and abroad to create a non-stop cultural calendar of events for 365 days. Read more
Irked by 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Mamata stays away from dais during Vande Bharat Express inauguration
A controversy erupted at the inauguration ceremony of West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express on Friday morning as irked by 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans on her arrival Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to share the dais. Read more
In Pics | Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm
Niagara Falls has been partially frozen due to the "blizzard of the century" that has brought the United States to its knees. With the temperatures falling well below the freezing mark, everything around Niagara Falls is seen covered in a thick coating of ice forming a breathtaking view. Take a look. See pics
Female CRPF personnel to be part of anti-militancy operations in Kashmir soon
Female paramilitary CRPF personnel will be seen in action during anti-militancy operations in Kashmirfrom March, 2023. The training of the female personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is under way and after four to six weeks of training, they will be posted in different parts of the Valley alongwith their male counterparts. Read more
Revised guidelines issued for flyers from 6 countries
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday issued revised Covid guidelines for passengers arriving in international flights, ahead of RT-PCR negative test report being made compulsory for travellers from six countries, including China and Thailand. Read more
