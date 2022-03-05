DH Evening Brief: March 5, 2022

Bangladesh national, four others arrested in Assam for alleged links with terror group affiliated to Al-Qaeda
Five persons including a Bangladesh national were arrested in Assam's Barpeta district for their alleged links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terror outfit based in neighbouring Bangladesh having links with Al-Qaeda.
Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy appeal to Centre for help
Holding tricolour, scores of Indian students gathered at open space in Sumy State University to make their “last” appeal on the tenth day of the Ukraine war – we are moving to the Russian border 600 km away and if something happens, the Indian government and embassy are responsible.
Flowers, beers, ciggies and a meat pie: Australian fans mark Warne's death
Beneath Shane Warne's fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie Saturday, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket.
Operation Ganga: IAF flight with 210 Indian nationals reaches Hindon airbase from Romania
BJP worker gunned down in Manipur hours before start of assembly polls
Violence erupted in some places of Manipur hours before the second phase of assembly polls began on Saturday, as a BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker, while a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said.
NMC says foreign medical graduates can complete internships in India
Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships due to situations beyond their control like Covid-19 or war can finish the same in India.
Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
Bangladesh national, four others arrested in Assam for alleged links with terror group affiliated to Al-Qaeda
Five persons including a Bangladesh national were arrested in Assam's Barpeta district for their alleged links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terror outfit based in neighbouring Bangladesh having links with Al-Qaeda.
Read more
Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy appeal to Centre for help
Holding tricolour, scores of Indian students gathered at open space in Sumy State University to make their “last” appeal on the tenth day of the Ukraine war – we are moving to the Russian border 600 km away and if something happens, the Indian government and embassy are responsible.
Read more
Flowers, beers, ciggies and a meat pie: Australian fans mark Warne's death
Beneath Shane Warne's fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie Saturday, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket.
Read more
Operation Ganga: IAF flight with 210 Indian nationals reaches Hindon airbase from Romania
BJP worker gunned down in Manipur hours before start of assembly polls
Violence erupted in some places of Manipur hours before the second phase of assembly polls began on Saturday, as a BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker, while a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said.
Read more
Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine
Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said.
Read more
NMC says foreign medical graduates can complete internships in India
Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships due to situations beyond their control like Covid-19 or war can finish the same in India.
Read more
Polls in UP 'pro-incumbency', people fighting for continuation of govt: Modi in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as "pro-incumbency", saying the people themselves are fighting for continuation of the government.
Read more
A politically correct budget that rights the 'wrongs'
Reparation is seemingly obvious in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s maiden Budget that contains some ‘damage control’ measures in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.
Read more
NSE fraud: Anticipatory bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna dismissed
A Special CBI court in Delhi on Saturday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, the former CEO-MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE), in connection with a fraud case.
Read more
Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
Read more