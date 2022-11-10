DH Evening Brief: Rohit blames bowlers after losing T20 WC semis; Hardik Patel among 160 BJP candidates for Gujarat polls
DH Evening Brief: Rohit blames bowlers after losing T20 WC semis; Hardik Patel among 160 BJP candidates for Gujarat polls
updated: Nov 10 2022, 18:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
T20 World Cup: 'You can't teach anyone to handle pressure,' says Rohit Sharma after loss against England
India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that his players crumbled under pressure in a high-stakes T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Read more
Hardik Patel, Ravindra Jadeja's wife among 160 BJP candidates for Gujarat polls
Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel, who joined BJP from Congress earlier this year; cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba; and Manibhai Vaghela, the Congress turncoat who vacated Vadgam seat for Congress supported Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, are among 160 candidates whose names were declared by BJP for contesting the upcoming Assembly polls. Read more
Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter staff ends remote work
Musk said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about the economic outlook and how it will affect an advertising-dependent company like Twitter, according to the email reviewed by Bloomberg News. The new rules, which kick in immediately,will expect employees to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week, he added.
Companies under ad watchdog scanner for business-boosting 'dark patterns'
Practices employed by companies on digital platforms to attract more business known as "dark patterns" to lure customers for extra businesses have now come under the scanner of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), which set up a task force to study the phenomenon.
In Pics: Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2
The glitzy Terminal-2 of theKempegowdaInternational Airport (KIA) awaiting inauguration seeks to give a pleasant experience to travelers with aRs 5,000-crore initiative of incorporatingthe concept of a "Terminal-in-a-garden". The first of its kind, the terminalwill open doors to the public on November 11. Here are some pictures of the swanky new ‘Garden Terminal’. See pics
Government amends Aadhaar rules; supporting documents may be updated 'at least once' in 10 years
The government has amended Aadhaar regulations, specifying that supporting documents may be updated "at least once" by Aadhaar holders on completion of 10 years from enrolment date.
With Assembly elections nearing in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, political parties pushing the Hindutva agenda have become a major talking point again. One such leader is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently demanded that Hindu deitiesshould be included on Indian currency.
Sanjay Raut's release a boost to crisis-ridden Uddhav-led Shiv Sena
The release of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut from jail has given a much-needed boost to the crisis-ridden Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which is trying to resurrect itself after the coup by rebel Eknath Shinde who...
India grapples with LNG glut as consumers balk at high gas rates
India is suddenly facing a glut of liquefied natural gas as the nation’s customers don’t want to pay for high prices and are rushing to alternatives.
A history of Kejriwal playing the Hindutva card
With Assembly elections nearing in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, political parties pushing the Hindutva agenda have become a major talking point again. One such leader is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently demanded that Hindu deitiesshould be included on Indian currency.
Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile
Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defence systems, General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of its Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, claimed on Thursday.
Sanjay Raut's release a boost to crisis-ridden Uddhav-led Shiv Sena
The release of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut from jail has given a much-needed boost to the crisis-ridden Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which is trying to resurrect itself after the coup by rebel Eknath Shinde who...
