DH Evening Brief: SC says forced religious conversion may affect India's security; Delhi gruesome murder shocks nation

  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 17:38 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    'Forced religious conversion very serious matter,' Supreme Court

    Terming forced religious conversion a "very serious" issue, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to step in and make sincere efforts to check the practice.

    Man kills live-in partner, chops body into 35 pieces, dumps them across Delhi

    A 29-year-old woman was strangled allegedly by her live-in partner, who chopped her body into nearly 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge for nearly 20 days before gradually dumping them across Delhi.

    Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

    President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the US president took office nearly two years ago, amid increasing economic and security tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence.

    Tihar Jail SP suspended for giving 'VIP treatment' to Satyendar Jain

    The Superintendent of Police in Tihar Jail has been suspended for extending alleged VIP treatment to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain, sources told PTI.

    One nation, one party, one leader

    It can be argued that the “double engine government” pitch of the BJP,repeated in this round of state elections in Himachal Pradeshand Gujarat, goes against the spirit of federal values held out in our Constitution.

    Children's Day: Cute pictures of your favourite celebrities as kids

    On Children's Day 2022, we give you a rundown of adorable childhood pictures of some of your favourite Telugu starsyou don't want to give a miss! See pics

    Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

    In a shocking incident, a dog was hanged to death by two youths in Ghaziabad. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

    Karnataka CM defends move to colour code 'Viveka' school classrooms in saffron

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday defended the government's move to paint the thousands of school classrooms to be constructed under the newly launched 'Viveka' scheme with saffron colour.

    DH Exclusive | BBMP likely to pay Rs 38 cr for works never done

    The BBMP faces the rare scenario of having to pay Rs 38 crore of taxpayers' money for works that were never done.

    BJP MLA held for death threat to Priyank Kharge; released on bail

    Police on Sunday night arrested local BJP leader Manikanth Rathod on the charge of issuing a death threat to Congress Chittapur MLA and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge.

    POCSO not meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationship between young adults: Delhi High Court

    The intention behind POCSO is to protect children from sexual exploitation but it was never meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between young adults, the Delhi High Court has said.

