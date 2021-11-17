DH Evening Brief: November 17, 2021

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device
In some indication of the kind of access hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki had to cryptocurrencies, forensic analysis of one of his devices revealed the presence of over 76 lakh private keys and addresses of various wallets, documents show.
Delhi air pollution: Schools shut, WFH advised for 50%
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.
India's fully-jabbed population tops those with 1 dose
The number of fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.
Suriya gets police protection as 'Jai Bhim' row deepens
With the stand-off between the PMK and actor Suriya intensifying over the issue of the latter's Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday provided police protection to Suriya.
IndiGo flyers may have to pay for checked-in luggage
IndiGo, one of Asia’s biggest budget carriers, is mulling charging passengers for checked-in luggage as the airline prepares for a potentially fierce price war in India’s cutthroat air travel market, which is showing signs of recovery following the worst of Covid.
Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar
As more than 40,000 young Tamil Brahmin men are finding it difficult to find brides within the state, the Tamil Nadu based association for Brahmins has launched a special drive to look for suitable matches belonging to the same community in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Watch: Bhagwat Karad administers medical aid to co-passenger on flight
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad won hearts for providing primary medical aid to a co-passenger in a Delhi-Mumbai flight on November 15. “Patient was sweating profusely and had low BP. I removed his clothes, raised his legs, rubbed his chest and gave him glucose. He felt better after 30 minutes," said Karad.
Kulbhushan Jadhav gets the right to appeal
In a major development, Pakistan Parliament has passed a Bill to give Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal as per the decision of the International Court of Justice.
Read more
Bureaucracy gone into inertia: CJI slams Centre, states
Chief Justice of India (CJI)N V Ramana on Wednesday slammed the Centre and state governments over bureaucracy in tackling air pollution situation in the national capital.
Read more
76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device
In some indication of the kind of access hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki had to cryptocurrencies, forensic analysis of one of his devices revealed the presence of over 76 lakh private keys and addresses of various wallets, documents show.
Read more
Delhi air pollution: Schools shut, WFH advised for 50%
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.
Read more
India's fully-jabbed population tops those with 1 dose
The number of fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.
Read more
Don't be fooled by edited snippets: Vir on 'Two Indias'
Comedian Vir Das on Tuesday issued a statement clarifying that his comments in his monologue "I come from two Indias” weren't intended to insult the country.
Read more
Kerala minister uses holy water as sanitiser, draws ire
Kerala Devasom Minister K Radhakrishnan has earned the public ire for treating the holy water of the famed Sabarimala temple as a hand sanitiser.
Read more
India may bar crypto payments, permit holding as assets
India is likely to bar the use of cryptocurrencies for transactions or making payments, but allow them to be held as assets like gold, shares or bonds.
Read more
Suriya gets police protection as 'Jai Bhim' row deepens
With the stand-off between the PMK and actor Suriya intensifying over the issue of the latter's Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday provided police protection to Suriya.
Read more
IndiGo flyers may have to pay for checked-in luggage
IndiGo, one of Asia’s biggest budget carriers, is mulling charging passengers for checked-in luggage as the airline prepares for a potentially fierce price war in India’s cutthroat air travel market, which is showing signs of recovery following the worst of Covid.
Read more
Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar
As more than 40,000 young Tamil Brahmin men are finding it difficult to find brides within the state, the Tamil Nadu based association for Brahmins has launched a special drive to look for suitable matches belonging to the same community in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Read more
Watch: Bhagwat Karad administers medical aid to co-passenger on flight
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad won hearts for providing primary medical aid to a co-passenger in a Delhi-Mumbai flight on November 15. “Patient was sweating profusely and had low BP. I removed his clothes, raised his legs, rubbed his chest and gave him glucose. He felt better after 30 minutes," said Karad.
Watch video