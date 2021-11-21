DH Evening Brief: November 21, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar was a superstar. Little could anyone tell, however, that he had also emerged as the biggest living icon of Kannada society. The shock and grief felt across Karnataka at the news of his tragic death brought home the truth.
Minorities concerned over Karnataka's conversions Bill
If food is distributed to the masses on Christmas and there happens to be any Hindu in the group, will it be construed as luring the person into Christianity? Or, if a child carries home a school calendar with the picture of Jesus on it, will it be grounds for implication of attempts to conversion?
Schools in Delhi will remain closed for physical classes till further orders while online classes and board exams will continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Sunday in view of the prevailing air quality situation.
Those guilty won't be spared: Bommai on BDA corruption
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said there was no question of protecting anyone in connection with alleged corruption in Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), and that it needs to be cleaned up for once.
Rajasthan Cabinet expanded: 15 ministers sworn in
15 ministers – 11 cabinet and four ministers of state – were sworn in on Sunday in Rajasthan, in a much-awaited expansion of the Ashok Gehlot ministry.
Dengue challenges health system in Covid era
Dengue and chikungunya cases are posing a challenge in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic because of overlapping symptoms, which necessitate the need to rule out Covid first through diligent testing.
Puneeth Rajkumar: The last Kannada icon?
Farm laws will be back after polls, claims RLD chief
Members of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) warned farmers against voting for the BJP in the upcoming elections, claiming that the farm laws would be reimposed once the elections are finished.
'Dead' man comes alive after 7 hrs in mortuary freezer
In a bizarre incident, a 40-year-old man was kept in a mortuary freezer for almost seven hours before he was taken out alive.
Delhi schools to stay shut till further notice
Cabinet may approve bills to repeal farm laws on Nov 24
The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, is likely to take up for approval the bills for withdrawal of the three farm laws, sources in the government said.
Andhra floods cause massive damage; trains cancelled
Several trains were cancelled or diverted while hundreds of vehicles were stranded on Sunday as the main road and rail routes in Andhra Pradesh remained cut off due to floods.
In pics | Swachh Survekshan 2021: Top 10 cleanest cities in India
Check out the list of the top 10 cleanest cities according to theSwachh Survekshan 2021.
