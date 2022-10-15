DH Evening Brief: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K's Shopian; India lift 7th Women's Asia Cup
DH Evening Brief: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K's Shopian; India lift 7th Women's Asia Cup
updated: Oct 15 2022, 18:06 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
In yet another targeted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit farmer was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund village of Shopian, reports said. Doctors declared him dead after he was shifted to a Shopian hospital.
Try to hold an election of your own first: Shashi Tharoor to BJP
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday slammed BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya over his dig at the AICC chief elections, saying "we are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences" and don't need his involvement in the polls.
India unlikely to be hit as hard by global recession as other countries: SBI chairman
The impact of a global recession, which is increasingly being feared by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, is unlikely to be as pronounced in India as compared to other countries, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to be given third term on October 23
President Xi Jinping is expected to be handed a historic third term in control of China on October 23, it emerged on Saturday, after a spokesman confirmed the Communist Party's 20th Congress will end the previous day.
Commuters face problems due to potholes on Bengaluru roads
Potholes are creating problems for people in Bengaluru, especially after rains. Heavy rains have caused waterlogging and worsened the condition of the roads. Commuters are facing huge problems while travelling due to potholes.
142-year-old Levi’s jeans dug out from abandoned mine sold for Rs 71.7 lakh
A pair of good old denim jeans is deemed one of the ultimate must-haves in every wardrobe. But would you go as far as to buy a pair of Levi’s jeans that is 142 years old and costs you $87,000 (Rs 71.7 lakh)?
