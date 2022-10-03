DH Evening Brief: 'Prachand' LCHs inducted | Tharoor denies G23's existence | IAF scrambles jets to intercept Iranian plane
DH Evening Brief: 'Prachand' LCHs inducted | Tharoor denies G23's existence | IAF scrambles jets to intercept Iranian plane
updated: Oct 03 2022, 18:00 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
IAF's prowess gets boost with homegrown Light Combat Helicopters
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.
IAF scrambles jets to intercept China-bound Iran flight after 'bomb threat'
The Indian Air Force scrambled fighter jets to intercept a civilian Mahan Air flight from Tehran headed for Guangzhou in China on Monday morning after a bomb threat, people familiar with the development said.
Congress's new diktat to office bearers on campaigning for party president poll candidate
Congress General Secretaries, state in-charges and presidents, legislature party leaders and spokespersons will have to resign from their posts if they want to campaign for one of the two candidates for the party president election.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the "critical care unit" of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is being treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists", the hospital said on Monday.
Will the Congress be able to effect a change of guard in Rajasthan? The biggest test for the Gandhis is not who becomes the next Congress president, but whether they will be able to bring about a leadership change in Rajasthan. Rasheed Kidwai, the author of 24 Akbar Road, has pointed out, "It is no longer Gehlot versus Pilot. But now it has become Gehlot vs the Gandhis."
IAF's prowess gets boost with homegrown Light Combat Helicopters
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.
Read more
It was all media's idea: Shashi Tharoor denies G23's existence
Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that there is no G23 group, adding that it was all "media's idea".
Read more
IAF scrambles jets to intercept China-bound Iran flight after 'bomb threat'
The Indian Air Force scrambled fighter jets to intercept a civilian Mahan Air flight from Tehran headed for Guangzhou in China on Monday morning after a bomb threat, people familiar with the development said.
Read more
Congress's new diktat to office bearers on campaigning for party president poll candidate
Congress General Secretaries, state in-charges and presidents, legislature party leaders and spokespersons will have to resign from their posts if they want to campaign for one of the two candidates for the party president election.
Read more
Svante Pääbo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine
Scientist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries "concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution", the award-giving body said on Monday.
Read more
Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to Critical Care Unit
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the "critical care unit" of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is being treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists", the hospital said on Monday.
Read more
Virat Kohli rested from final T20I against South Africa
Star India batter Virat Kohli has been rested from the third and final T20 international against South Africa here on Tuesday.
Following the series-clinching win in Guwahati on Sunday, Kohli flew to Mumbai on Monday morning.
Read more
Security heightened ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu & Kashmir
Security has been heightened across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to the state starting on October 4, officials said.
Read more
Rajasthan test awaits the Gandhis
Will the Congress be able to effect a change of guard in Rajasthan? The biggest test for the Gandhis is not who becomes the next Congress president, but whether they will be able to bring about a leadership change in Rajasthan. Rasheed Kidwai, the author of 24 Akbar Road, has pointed out, "It is no longer Gehlot versus Pilot. But now it has become Gehlot vs the Gandhis."
Read more