DH Evening Brief: Power tussle within AIADMK cracks open; AAP, Trinamool now hope to fill Congress's shoes in Goa
updated: Jul 11 2022, 18:35 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
AIADMK abolishes dual leadership, appoints EPS as interim general secy
AIADMK’s General Council, the party’s highest decision making body, on Monday appointed Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary after abolishing the dual leadership arrangement which was arrived at a compromise formula to keep the party afloat following the death of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.
That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league
Labourers masquerading as cricket players, clever camera angles and fake team names were all part of an elaborate hoax cricket league in Gujarat shown on YouTube that was used to draw money from gamblers in Russia, police said on Monday.
Protesters 'unwind' at PM's home & Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's colonial-era presidential palace has embodied state authority for more than 200 years, but after taking it over by the protestors the palace has become a picnic spot. From playing carroms, cards, swimming in the pool to washing clothes, cooking food and resting on Presidential palace beds, the official residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and OM Ranil Wickremesinghe has become a picnic spot as thousands of men, women and children stormed the mansion amid the political unrest in Sri Lanka.
AAP, Trinamool now hope to fill Congress's shoes in Goa
Hopes have been reignited in AAP and Trinamool Congress as they saw an opportunity in Congress’s adversity in Goa, where both are working hard to push the main Opposition party to the corners to usurp one of the pole positions in the coastal state.
SC imposes 4-month sentence, Rs 2K fine on Vijay Mallya for contempt of court
The Supreme Court on Monday handed down a four-month jail term to fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya with Rs 2,000 fine more than five years after holding him guilty of contempt of court for not disclosing full particulars of assets in a case related to default in loan payment of Rs 9,000 crore.
India projected to surpass China as world’s most populous country in 2023
India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country next year, according to a report by the United Nations on Monday which said that the world population is forecast to reach eight billion by mid-November 2022.
Nothing Phone (1) reveals camera specifications and samples
The ‘Nothing Phone (1)’ is geared up to arrive on July 12 with dual rear cameras, and the company has shared a bunch of raw, unfiltered camera samples to show what all they are capable of.
IIT-JEE results declared: Karnataka student among 14 toppers
Fourteen children, including one student from Karnataka, have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains exam, the National Testing Agency said Monday.
