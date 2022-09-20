DH Evening Brief: Two suspected terrorists held in Karnataka; Kerala leaders unhappy with Tharoor 'contesting' Cong poll
updated: Sep 20 2022, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Two suspected IS-inspired terrorists arrested in Karnataka's Shivamogga
According to the police FIR, the gang members were planning to advance the cause of IS that was detrimental to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.The suspects were remanded in police custody till September 29.
Kerala leaders unhappy with Shashi Tharoor's move to contest Congress presidential poll
The reported move of Shashi Tharoor to contest the Congress presidential poll did not go down well with the party in Kerala with a senior leader on Tuesday terming it a personal decision of the Thiruvananthapuram MP and another one making it clear that the state unit would vote only for those who recognise the prominence of the Nehru family.
Fate of world’s biggest free food programme rests in Modi’s hands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon decide whether to extend a food dole out that has cost India Rs 3.5 lakh crore since the pandemic, or ease the strain on government finances and food supply. Read more
Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for Oscars 2023
Gujarati coming-of-age dramaChhello Showis India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Tuesday. Read more
'Pallu' and hijab are same, even President of India wears 'pallu': Karnataka JD(S) president
JD(S) state president in Karnataka C M Ibrahim compared hijab withpalluand said that even the President of India wears apallu. Read more
Massive BJP protests in Jaipur over lumpy skin disease
Amidst the death of over thousands of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease, the BJP led a massive protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday.
In fresh attack over excise scam, BJP links Arvind Kejriwal with liquor trader
The BJP on Tuesday claimed that a person close to AAP leadership was awarded liquor contract under its now-withdrawn excise policy, as it launched a fresh attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged excise row.
Girl kabaddi players served food in toilet in UP during competition, senior official suspended
In a cringe-worthy video making rounds on social media, members of a girls’ kabaddi team were seen being served food in a toilet during a state-level sub-junior competition that was being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, about 500 km from the state capital.
Controversy erupts in Kashmir after Muslim students ‘forced’ to sing Hindu hymns
A controversy erupted in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley after a purported video clip showed Muslim students being forced to sing Hindu hymns in government-run educational institutes.
Read more
DCW issues summonses to Twitter, Delhi Police over availability of child pornography videos on website
The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued summonses to Twitter and the city police over the availability of child pornography videos on the microblogging website.
Read more
Kashmir gets its first multiplex cinema
Finally, the wait is over as Srinagar's first multiplex was inaugurated on Tuesday, ending an over three-decade-long wait for movie buffs to watch their favourite stars on the big screen.
Read more