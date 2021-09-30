DH Evening Brief: September 30, 2021

'Can't handle insult': Amarinder Singh to leave Congress, says not joining BJP
Scotching speculation, former Punjab Chief MinisterAmarinderSingh on Thursday made it clear that he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which he said was going downhill with senior leaders being completely ignored. Read more
Centre hikes natural gas price by 62%
The government on Thursday hiked the price of natural gas -- which is used to make fertilisers, produce electricity and is turned into CNG for automobiles -- by 62 per cent, an official order said. Read more
Forced to withdraw complaint, subjected to banned test, alleges sexually assaulted IAF officer
A 28-year old female Air Force officer at the Air Force Administrative College here who was sexually assaulted, has levelled serious charges against the IAF authorities, including subjecting her to a banned finger test and also forcing her to withdraw the complaint against the accused Flight Lieutenant. Read more
Ola Electric raises about Rs 1,484.7 crore funding, valuation touches Rs 22,272 crore
Ola Electric on Thursday said it has raised over $200 million (about Rs 1,484.7 crore) in funding from Falcon Edge, SoftBank and others, valuing the electric vehicle maker at $3 billion (about Rs 22,272 crore). Read more
Kannada actor Soujanya dies by suicide
Noted Sandalwood and Kannada television actress Soujanya (25) died on Thursday. The actress killed herself by hanging in her apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru South taluk near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of the city. Read more
Ex-French Prez Sarkozy found guilty, gets prison term
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid by a Paris court on Thursday. Read more
'NOT a disgrace': Ashwin slams Morgan after spat
Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday hit back at Eoin Morgan and other critics who slammed him for his extra run against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Read more
Britney Spears’ father is suspended from conservatorship
For more than a decade,BritneySpears bristled behind closed doors at the court-approved controlherfather, Jamie Spears, held overherlife and fortune. Read more
Jeff Bezos is on the wrong Indian magazine cover
The world’s second-richest man is getting an almost-daily reminder of how tough it will be to win in the second-most-populous nation. Read more
More coal projects will double Bengaluru pollution in 10 years: Study
Bengaluru’s air pollution, already three times above the WHO guidelines, will double within the next 10 years if the Union government goes ahead with the planned expansion of coal fleet by 28 per cent, a report by C40 Cities has warned. Read more
'Can't handle insult': Amarinder Singh to leave Congress, says not joining BJP
Scotching speculation, former Punjab Chief MinisterAmarinderSingh on Thursday made it clear that he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which he said was going downhill with senior leaders being completely ignored. Read more
Centre hikes natural gas price by 62%
The government on Thursday hiked the price of natural gas -- which is used to make fertilisers, produce electricity and is turned into CNG for automobiles -- by 62 per cent, an official order said. Read more
Forced to withdraw complaint, subjected to banned test, alleges sexually assaulted IAF officer
A 28-year old female Air Force officer at the Air Force Administrative College here who was sexually assaulted, has levelled serious charges against the IAF authorities, including subjecting her to a banned finger test and also forcing her to withdraw the complaint against the accused Flight Lieutenant. Read more
Ola Electric raises about Rs 1,484.7 crore funding, valuation touches Rs 22,272 crore
Ola Electric on Thursday said it has raised over $200 million (about Rs 1,484.7 crore) in funding from Falcon Edge, SoftBank and others, valuing the electric vehicle maker at $3 billion (about Rs 22,272 crore). Read more
Kannada actor Soujanya dies by suicide
Noted Sandalwood and Kannada television actress Soujanya (25) died on Thursday. The actress killed herself by hanging in her apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru South taluk near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of the city. Read more
Ex-French Prez Sarkozy found guilty, gets prison term
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid by a Paris court on Thursday. Read more
'NOT a disgrace': Ashwin slams Morgan after spat
Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday hit back at Eoin Morgan and other critics who slammed him for his extra run against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Read more
Britney Spears’ father is suspended from conservatorship
For more than a decade,BritneySpears bristled behind closed doors at the court-approved controlherfather, Jamie Spears, held overherlife and fortune. Read more
Jeff Bezos is on the wrong Indian magazine cover
The world’s second-richest man is getting an almost-daily reminder of how tough it will be to win in the second-most-populous nation. Read more
More coal projects will double Bengaluru pollution in 10 years: Study
Bengaluru’s air pollution, already three times above the WHO guidelines, will double within the next 10 years if the Union government goes ahead with the planned expansion of coal fleet by 28 per cent, a report by C40 Cities has warned. Read more