DH Podcast | The Lead: Five years of RangiTaranga

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 03 2020, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 09:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In this episode, DH Journalist Vivek M V talks to Kannada film director Anup Bhandari on the five-year anniversary of the celebrated film, RangiTaranga.

DH Podcast
Anup Bhandari
Kannada Film Industry

