DH Radio | The Lead: World White Cane Day and the woes of visually impaired

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we talk to several NGO workers and others about the significance of October 15, a day that is marked as World White Cane day. Several organisations and individuals use the occasion to discuss the significance of the white cane and also highlight problems affecting the blind. We speak to Shalini Khanna, Director, NAB Centre for Blind Women in Delhi, Kameshwari Kiran, Programme Manager with Google, and Summaiya Khan who works with an NGO on the use of the white cane and the problems faced by blind women. Kameswari and Summaiya are blind and based in Bengaluru.

L Subramani: This is Subramani for DH Podcast. October the 15 is celebrated as World White Cane Day by the blind community across the world. This day is being used to discuss the significance of the white cane and also the problems affecting the community. In the wake of the pandemic, several blind people have lost their livelihood and job opportunities besides their mobilities restricted. In the case of women, the situation is even worse. To discuss the significance of the day and the issues dogging the community, I was earlier joined by

Shalini Khanna, Director, NAB Centre for Blind Women in Delhi and in Bangalore by Kameshwari Kiran, Programme Manager with Google and Summaiya Khan who works with an NGO. I began by asking Shalini, how conducive the urban space today is for the blind to navigate with their white cane.

Shalini Khanna: Yes, Subramani. First of all. I would like to thank you for inviting me and secondly, I have been working with blind women for 20 years. The White cane continues to be a very very important third leg for the blind people...

