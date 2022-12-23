DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday amid the opposition demand for a discussion on the border issue with China.
As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon after the first adjournment, the opposition members again took up the demand for a discussion on the issue and raised slogans like ‘‘Prime Minister should come to the House," "Dictatorship won’t have its way," and "We want discussion.”
