Not entirely unexpected but the Congress was taken by surprise by senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday and the party gathered its wits soon to question the “betrayal” while linking it to the party not renominating him to Rajya Sabha and him surrendering to the "remote control" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Azad should have waited!'
Whackyverse | Bhindi TV
Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats
Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise
A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers
Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace
'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism
Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup
Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana