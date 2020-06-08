DH Toon: Bihar's poll bugle sounds louder than migrant woes

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday continued with his offensive against the Nitish Kumar government over a controversial circular on migrants, later withdrawn by the police headquarters, prompting the JD(U) to shed its reticence and cross swords with the opposition leader.

Read: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav launches fresh tirade on migrants issue, JD(U) hits back

Also Read: In poll-bound Bihar, this Sunday, rallies organised Left, Right & Centre

A day ahead of Amit Shah's virtual rally to sound BJP's poll bugle in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said electioneering amidst the coronavirus crisis in the country is nothing but "political vulturism", and alleged that the saffron party was only interested in electoral victory even at the cost of human lives.

Also Read: Amit Shah's Bihar rally amid 'crisis of the century' nothing but 'political vulturism': Tejashwi Yadav