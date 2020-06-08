DH Toon: Bihar poll bugle louder than migrant woes

DH Toon: Bihar's poll bugle sounds louder than migrant woes

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS ,
  • Jun 08 2020, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 07:46 ist

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday continued with his offensive against the Nitish Kumar government over a controversial circular on migrants, later withdrawn by the police headquarters, prompting the JD(U) to shed its reticence and cross swords with the opposition leader.

Read: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav launches fresh tirade on migrants issue, JD(U) hits back

Also Read: In poll-bound Bihar, this Sunday, rallies organised Left, Right & Centre

A day ahead of Amit Shah's virtual rally to sound BJP's poll bugle in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said electioneering amidst the coronavirus crisis in the country is nothing but "political vulturism", and alleged that the saffron party was only interested in electoral victory even at the cost of human lives.

Also Read: Amit Shah's Bihar rally amid 'crisis of the century' nothing but 'political vulturism': Tejashwi Yadav

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bihar
Rally
BJP
Congress
JD (U)
Migrant Crisis
Nitish Kumar
Tejashwi Yadav
Amit Shah

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 