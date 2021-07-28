DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

to be precise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2021, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 07:10 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Amidst attempts by a section of leaders in the BJP to dislodge him, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that he would abide by whatever decision the party’s central leadership takes.

DH Toon
Cartoon
BJP

