Amidst attempts by a section of leaders in the BJP to dislodge him, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that he would abide by whatever decision the party’s central leadership takes.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'
Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens
Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List
What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?
'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different
Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'
Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu
Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows
Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water