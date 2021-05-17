DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

DH Toon | Centre occupies the room for complacency in Covid fight

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 17 2021, 07:21 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 07:21 ist

While some states show a decline in the daily Covid-19 cases, Centre continues to be under fire for overall mismanagement of the second wave of the pandemic. Wide-spread vaccine shortage continues to create public fury across the country. 

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh on Sunday pasted posters asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi where has Covid-19 vaccines disappeared at his residence in the national capital protesting against Delhi Police arresting at least 25 people for pasting similar posters in the capital.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Toon
COVID-19
Coroanvirus
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

 