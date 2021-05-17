DH Toon | Centre occupies the room for complacency in Covid fight

While some states show a decline in the daily Covid-19 cases, Centre continues to be under fire for overall mismanagement of the second wave of the pandemic. Wide-spread vaccine shortage continues to create public fury across the country.

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh on Sunday pasted posters asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi where has Covid-19 vaccines disappeared at his residence in the national capital protesting against Delhi Police arresting at least 25 people for pasting similar posters in the capital.