DH Toon | Economic Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

The Economic Survey on Monday projected India’s economy to grow in the range of 8%-8.5% in the financial year 2022-23 as against a 9.2% expansion likely in the current year, provided there were no further pandemic-related disruptions, the monsoon was normal, oil prices were much lower at $70-$75 per barrel and global supply chain disruptions eased over the course of the year.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached
In Pics | Richest political parties in India
What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?
Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award
New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection
Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election
Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?
How India's disinvestment policy has evolved