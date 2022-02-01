DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

DH Toon | Economic Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2022, 04:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 04:46 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Economic Survey on Monday projected India’s economy to grow in the range of 8%-8.5% in the financial year 2022-23 as against a 9.2% expansion likely in the current year, provided there were no further pandemic-related disruptions, the monsoon was normal, oil prices were much lower at $70-$75 per barrel and global supply chain disruptions eased over the course of the year.

India
DH Toon
Economic Survey

