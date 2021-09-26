DH Toon | Farmers, jobless youth lost in PM's paperwork!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021
