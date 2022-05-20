DH Toon | Fire in common man's home amid LPG price hike

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  May 20 2022, 06:46 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 06:46 ist

Cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rate this month following the firming of international energy rates.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 999.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

