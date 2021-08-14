DH Toon | If you can't afford, scrap it!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the National Automobile Scrappage Policy, aimed at junking old vehicles.
Virtually launching the policy initiative during the Investors Summit' organised by Gujarat Government in Gandhinagar, Modi said the policy will promote a circular economy and make the process of economic development more environment-friendly.
