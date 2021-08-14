DH Toon | If you can't afford, scrap it!

DH Toon | If you can't afford, scrap it!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 14 2021, 04:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 04:34 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the National Automobile Scrappage Policy, aimed at junking old vehicles.

Virtually launching the policy initiative during the Investors Summit' organised by Gujarat Government in Gandhinagar, Modi said the policy will promote a circular economy and make the process of economic development more environment-friendly.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

scrappage policy
Vehicles
DH Toon
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | If you can't afford, scrap it!

DH Toon | If you can't afford, scrap it!

‘Our children not vaccinated, we are worried’

‘Our children not vaccinated, we are worried’

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Why is CPI(M) celebrating Independence Day this year?

Why is CPI(M) celebrating Independence Day this year?

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Centuries-old idols found in Odisha village

Centuries-old idols found in Odisha village

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

 