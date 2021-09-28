DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 28 2021, 04:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 04:24 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Lavishing praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in India from the US, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday hailed him as a "global leader" who has made India a "global player". With Modi and a number of BJP leaders on a dais set up to welcome him, Nadda said the world now looks at India in a new light and that the prime minister has made contributions towards the world's development.

