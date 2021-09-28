DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Lavishing praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in India from the US, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday hailed him as a "global leader" who has made India a "global player". With Modi and a number of BJP leaders on a dais set up to welcome him, Nadda said the world now looks at India in a new light and that the prime minister has made contributions towards the world's development.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds
Luxury car sales boom post-second wave
In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws
India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities
Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool
Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
What happens after the German election?
India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner
'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'