DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 26 2022, 06:43 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 09:36 ist
Illustration by Sajith Kumar.

The Congress on Wednesday sought to put up a brave face after senior leader and former union minister Kapil Sibal quit the party, saying its space is large in the national polity and many leaders joining the grand old party in various states are not being taken note of.

Announcing that he had resigned from the Congress last week, Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an independent supported by the Samajwadi Party.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Congress
Kapil Sibal

What's Brewing

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

 