DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

The Congress on Wednesday sought to put up a brave face after senior leader and former union minister Kapil Sibal quit the party, saying its space is large in the national polity and many leaders joining the grand old party in various states are not being taken note of.
Announcing that he had resigned from the Congress last week, Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an independent supported by the Samajwadi Party.
