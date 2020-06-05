DH Toon: Killing of pregnant elephant draws ire across the country

In a gruesome incident, a pregnant wild elephant was killed after it was fed a cracker-packed fruit in the forest area of Mannarkkad bordering Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Significant headway had been made in the investigation, the Forest department said on Thursday. It also said it would leave no stone unturned to ensure maximum punishment to the culprits.

The incident drew criticism and anger from all parts of the country. Industrialist Ratan Tata called it a meditated murder while Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said isn't part of Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, vice captain Rohit Sharma and actor Akshay Kumar were among others celebrities who strongly flayed the incident.

Some demanded a death penalty for the culprits. However, a political storm also brewed over the incident with Maneka Gandhi alleging that Malappuram was one of the most violent districts known to kill animals in similar ways.

