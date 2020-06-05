DH Toon: Killing of pregnant elephant draws ire

DH Toon: Killing of pregnant elephant draws ire across the country

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS ,
  • Jun 05 2020, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 07:40 ist

In a gruesome incident, a pregnant wild elephant was killed after it was fed a cracker-packed fruit in the forest area of Mannarkkad bordering Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Read more

Significant headway had been made in the investigation, the Forest department said on Thursday. It also said it would leave no stone unturned to ensure maximum punishment to the culprits.

Read more

The incident drew criticism and anger from all parts of the country. Industrialist Ratan Tata called it a meditated murder while Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said isn't part of Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, vice captain Rohit Sharma and actor Akshay Kumar were among others celebrities who strongly flayed the incident.

Read more

Some demanded a death penalty for the culprits. However, a political storm also brewed over the incident with Maneka Gandhi alleging that Malappuram was one of the most violent districts known to kill animals in similar ways. 

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Cartoon
Kerala
elephant
Death

What's Brewing

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 