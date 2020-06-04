Elephant death: Ravi Kishan demands death penalty

Ravi Kishan demands death penalty for those responsible for elephant’s death in Kerala

  Jun 04 2020
  updated: Jun 04 2020
Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan on Thursday condemned the incident of a pregnant wild elephant being fed firecrackers-filled pineapple in Kerala leading to its death, and demanded death sentence for the guilty.

"It is a brutal murder of an innocent animal who cannot even tell about her offenders. It is inhuman, brutal and disgusting. How can a person do such a thing with an innocent animal?” he said here.

“I am an animal lover and elephants are worshipped in Hindu religion. I demand the Kerala government to arrest and hang the criminal who killed the elephant in such a brutal way,” the actor-politician said.

The elephant succumbed to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered allegedly by locals exploded in her mouth. The elephant died at Valliyar River on May 27.

According to sources, the postmortem report revealed that the elephant was pregnant and her jaw was broken.

She was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth, they said.

