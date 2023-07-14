DH Toon | Lest we forget!

DH Toon | Lest we forget!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 14 2023, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 08:10 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Read more
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
France
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do

 