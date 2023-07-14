DH Toon | Lest we forget!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.
Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine
SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look
Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband
Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do