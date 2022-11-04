The Morbi suspension bridge collapse was one of the reasons for the delay in announcement of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Thursday.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar told a press conference that the commission would also examine whether the release of the inquiry report into the Morbi tragedy, which left 135 people dead, would disturb the level playing field in the two-phase elections scheduled for Gujarat on December 1 and December 5.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC
Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record
UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women
Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC
WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked
Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study
The ‘suspended’ village and its temple