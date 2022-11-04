DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 04 2022, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 00:53 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Morbi suspension bridge collapse was one of the reasons for the delay in announcement of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar told a press conference that the commission would also examine whether the release of the inquiry report into the Morbi tragedy, which left 135 people dead, would disturb the level playing field in the two-phase elections scheduled for Gujarat on December 1 and December 5.

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Elections
Election Commission of India
Morbi
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

