DH Toon | Oxygen shortage in India's Covid-19 fight

Sajith Kumar
  • Apr 21 2021, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 05:57 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours. 

On the other hand, as the oxygen crisis finished its fourth day on Tuesday, Bengaluru’s glaring gaps in supply are no closer to being sorted out. 

While the new oxygen war room, set up at the office of the additional drug controller, insisted that supplies of oxygen were being distributed effectively across the city, the ground realities presented a different picture. 

DH Toon
Cartoon
oxygen
Coronavirus
COVID-19

