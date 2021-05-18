DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 18 2021, 06:09 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 06:09 ist

At least 25 people were arrested (and granted bail later) and senior Congress leaders challenged authorities for arrests, even a PIL was filed in Supreme Court to squash FIRs filed against those who allegedly put up posters critical of PM Modi and his administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis.  

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Toon
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 