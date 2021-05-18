DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

At least 25 people were arrested (and granted bail later) and senior Congress leaders challenged authorities for arrests, even a PIL was filed in Supreme Court to squash FIRs filed against those who allegedly put up posters critical of PM Modi and his administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office
Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret
Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris
Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai
Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer
Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight
The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'