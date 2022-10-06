DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand on side of brotherhood'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 06 2022, 06:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 07:31 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said scare-mongering was being done by some that there was a danger to minorities, but asserted that this is neither the nature of the Sangh nor of Hindus.

"The Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace,” Bhagwat said at the RSS Dussehra rally in Nagpur.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RSS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
Mohan Bhagwat
India News
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Snags on the road to success

Snags on the road to success

Nursing shortage sparks international bidding war

Nursing shortage sparks international bidding war

The ICU is getting a digital makeover

The ICU is getting a digital makeover

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Hate speech on TV must be curbed

Hate speech on TV must be curbed

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

 