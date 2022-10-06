DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand on side of brotherhood'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said scare-mongering was being done by some that there was a danger to minorities, but asserted that this is neither the nature of the Sangh nor of Hindus.

"The Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace,” Bhagwat said at the RSS Dussehra rally in Nagpur.

