DH Toon | Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine shots, doctors told

With Covid-19 vaccination numbers remaining far below the ideal level, health officials on Tuesday asked doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to shun their vaccine hesitancy and accept the shots offered to them.

“We are not fulfilling our societal responsibility if a vaccine assigned to us is not being taken. When the world is clamouring for a Covid-19 vaccine, we have two such vaccines. It is sad if our doctors and nurses decline the vaccines. The concerns on adverse events are unfounded and the number of such adverse events are negligible,” Vinod Paul, NITI Ayog member said.

