DH Toon | Skyrocketing fuel prices hit the roof

The Ukraine-Russia war has set off a chain of events worldwide, which have affected the price of fuels mainly. The USA and its European allies have sanctioned Russia and partially, or fully, stopped imports of Russian oil.
However, even as India continues to maintain a neutral stance in the matter and has not issued any sanctions on Russia, the fuel prices increased for the fifth time in six days on Sunday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube