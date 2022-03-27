DH Toon | Skyrocketing fuel prices hit the roof

DH Toon | Skyrocketing fuel prices hit the roof

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Mar 27 2022, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 08:17 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Ukraine-Russia war has set off a chain of events worldwide, which have affected the price of fuels mainly. The USA and its European allies have sanctioned Russia and partially, or fully, stopped imports of Russian oil. 

However, even as India continues to maintain a neutral stance in the matter and has not issued any sanctions on Russia, the fuel prices increased for the fifth time in six days on Sunday.

DH Toon
Ukraine
fuel price hike
India News
Petrol and Diesel
Inflation

