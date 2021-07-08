DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 08 2021, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 02:46 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday showed the exit door to prominent ministers – Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, Sadananda Gowda and Prakash Javadekar – who had served in the government for the past seven years.

What's Brewing

