DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday showed the exit door to prominent ministers – Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, Sadananda Gowda and Prakash Javadekar – who had served in the government for the past seven years.
